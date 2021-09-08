Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argan stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

