Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.
AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.