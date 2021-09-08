Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

