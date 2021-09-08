Argent Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.43 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

