argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. argenx posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $535.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $340.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average is $300.78. argenx has a 52-week low of $215.44 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

