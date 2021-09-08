ArGo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,607.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $88,607.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00731921 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

