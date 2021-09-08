Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0909 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Argon has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $564,861.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

