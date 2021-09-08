Arqma Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,165.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $319,657.83 and $1,165.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,532.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.30 or 0.07303113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.68 or 0.01421985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00392357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00124713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00584675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00553985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00333152 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,620,869 coins and its circulating supply is 10,576,325 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

