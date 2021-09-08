Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $304.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $62.02 or 0.00134997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

