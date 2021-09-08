Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Shares Down 0.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

AIAPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

