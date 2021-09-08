Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

