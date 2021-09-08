ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASMIY stock traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.21. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.52. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $418.32.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

