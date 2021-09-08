ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $975.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $861.77 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $868.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.58. The firm has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.