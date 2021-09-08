ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.87. 28,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $763.13 and its 200-day moving average is $676.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $868.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

