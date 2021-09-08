ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASOMY. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

