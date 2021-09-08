Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.