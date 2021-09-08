Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.11 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.