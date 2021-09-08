ATC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $574,065.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00391374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

