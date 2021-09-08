Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 2.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 1,660,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,335,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

