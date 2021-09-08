Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET) Trading Up 0.1%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 200,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 41,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

