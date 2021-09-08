Atlas Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $354,716.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $354,716.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

