Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lessened by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.84% of Atmos Energy worth $105,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

