Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $714.99

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $714.99, but opened at $741.95. Atrion shares last traded at $740.32, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

