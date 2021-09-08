Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $2.14 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004666 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $869.35 million and $66.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

