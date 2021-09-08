Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Achieves $76.55 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,444.20 or 0.03103653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and approximately $100.57 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00715923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.