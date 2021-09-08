Auto Price Hits $1,365.99 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,365.99 or 0.02978379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $72.40 million and $51.89 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

