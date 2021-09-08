Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading Down 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 981,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,529,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

