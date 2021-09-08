Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.44

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $188.06, with a volume of 6905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

