Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 876 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

