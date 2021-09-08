Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.