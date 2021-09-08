Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

