Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,242,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

