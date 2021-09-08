Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 5.6%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 320,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $840.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

