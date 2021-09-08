Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.