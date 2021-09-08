Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0559 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $294,328.54 and approximately $33,209.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00877500 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.