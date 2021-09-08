Axie Infinity Shards Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.