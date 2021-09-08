AXIS Token (AXIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,527.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $282,527.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

