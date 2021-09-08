Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares were down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 18,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 814,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

