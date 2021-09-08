Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

