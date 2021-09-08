Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) versus Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Critical Analysis

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 1 3 0 2.75 Banco Macro 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Banco Macro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.51 billion 1.22 $889.88 million $0.70 8.36 Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.46 $371.39 million $6.54 2.77

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.50% 11.91% 1.05% Banco Macro 9.44% 11.28% 2.30%

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Banco Macro on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.