Bank of Marin Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

