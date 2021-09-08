Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) vs. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banner and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $617.76 million 3.08 $115.93 million $3.37 16.33 OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.01 $74.33 million $1.47 15.86

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 28.76% 10.68% 1.14% OFG Bancorp 21.14% 12.84% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banner and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 3 1 1 2.60 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

Banner beats OFG Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

