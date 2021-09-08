Barclays Boosts Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LON GAMA traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,105 ($27.50). The company had a trading volume of 105,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,902. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,119.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,906.35. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

