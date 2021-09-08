Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. 121,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,901. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

