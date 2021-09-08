Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. 121,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,901. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.