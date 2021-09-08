BASIC Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. BASIC has a total market cap of $37.78 million and $2.47 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00731921 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

