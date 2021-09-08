BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.00

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 631593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In related news, insider Tony Young bought 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

