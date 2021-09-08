BCE (TSE:BCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.25.

BCE stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.86. 8,465,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,789. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$66.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

