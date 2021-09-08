Beam Market Capitalization Tops $63.18 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004166 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,495,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

