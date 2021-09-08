Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Beam Therapeutics worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $21,516,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
