BeatzCoin Trading Down 22.2% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $121.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

