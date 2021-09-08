Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,158. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.81. 74,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.